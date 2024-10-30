Air National Guard Vehicle Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Civil Engineering Airmen participate in proficiency training at the Regional Training Site on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 2024. U.S. Air Force Regional Training Sites are specialized facilities designed to replicate deployed environments through realistic, mission-oriented training that includes mock urban settings, tactical airfields, and operational spaces, allowing Airmen to develop essential skills in base defense, tactical communication, convoy operations, and search-and-rescue missions, all of which are crucial for preparing them to navigate and respond to the diverse operational challenges they may encounter in real-world scenarios.