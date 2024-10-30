Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Vehicle Maintenance [Image 3 of 6]

    Air National Guard Vehicle Maintenance

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Civil Engineering Airmen participate in proficiency training at the Regional Training Site on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 2024. U.S. Air Force Regional Training Sites are specialized facilities designed to replicate deployed environments through realistic, mission-oriented training that includes mock urban settings, tactical airfields, and operational spaces, allowing Airmen to develop essential skills in base defense, tactical communication, convoy operations, and search-and-rescue missions, all of which are crucial for preparing them to navigate and respond to the diverse operational challenges they may encounter in real-world scenarios.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 18:17
    Photo ID: 8732567
    VIRIN: 240201-Z-WT190-1017
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Air National Guard
    Combat Readiness
    Maintenance
    GOANG
    163d Attack Wing
    Vehicle Management Specialist

