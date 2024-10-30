CSAF looks to air mobility past, present, asks Airmen to invest in DAF future during A/TA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, shakes hands with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Nov. 2, 2024, Grapevine, Texas. Allvin emphasized the necessity of the Air Force to project power, develop people, generate readiness, and develop capabilities while stressing the significance that Mobility Air Forces will have on the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)