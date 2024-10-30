Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF looks to air mobility past, present, asks Airmen to invest in DAF future during A/TA

    CSAF looks to air mobility past, present, asks Airmen to invest in DAF future during A/TA

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders, and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Nov. 2, 2024, Grapevine, Texas. Allvin emphasized the necessity of the Air Force to project power, develop people, generate readiness, and develop capabilities while stressing the significance that Mobility Air Forces will have on the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

