Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore

241101-N-CO542-1036



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Quinton Smith, from Orlando Florida, salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 1, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)