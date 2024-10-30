Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore [Image 5 of 5]

    Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241101-N-CO542-1036

    Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Quinton Smith, from Orlando Florida, salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 1, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 10:35
    Photo ID: 8732137
    VIRIN: 241101-N-CO542-1036
    Resolution: 4764x3176
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore [Image 5 of 5], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

