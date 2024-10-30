Students Tour USS Tripoli

241101-N-IL330-2156
Students from Canyon Hills High School pose for a photo during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during San Diego Fleet Week, November 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8732136
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-IL330-2156
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
