Students Tour USS Tripoli

241101-N-IL330-2156



Students from Canyon Hills High School pose for a photo during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during San Diego Fleet Week, November 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)