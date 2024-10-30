Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students Tour USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 5]

    Students Tour USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241101-N-IL330-2156

    Students from Canyon Hills High School pose for a photo during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during San Diego Fleet Week, November 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 10:35
    Photo ID: 8732136
    VIRIN: 241101-N-IL330-2156
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

