Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.02.2024 10:35 Photo ID: 8732135 VIRIN: 241101-N-IL330-2101 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Students Tour USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.