Students Tour USS Tripoli

241101-N-IL330-2005



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Vanessa Bocobo, from Wahiawa, Hawaii, right, leads a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during San Diego Fleet Week, November 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)