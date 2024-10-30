HSM-35 Det 3 “Amigos” Perform Flight Operations While Deployed with USS Omaha (LCS-12)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 29, 2024) – Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Jack Conners, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 Detachment 3 “Amigos”, participates in flight operations with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS-12) during a routine operations in South China Sea, Oct. 29. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)