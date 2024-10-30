Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Universities Participate In The Annual ROTC Combined Field Training Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Cadet Seth Johnson, assigned to the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Rutgers University, uses a compass to plot land navigation coordinates during the College Field Training Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 30, 2024. This year's CFTX served as a culminating event following months of preparation and training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    This work, Three Universities Participate In The Annual ROTC Combined Field Training Exercise, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    Cadet
    U.S. Army
    ROTC
    CFTX

