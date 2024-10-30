Three Universities Participate In The Annual ROTC Combined Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cadet Seth Johnson, assigned to the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Rutgers University, uses a compass to plot land navigation coordinates during the College Field Training Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 30, 2024. This year's CFTX served as a culminating event following months of preparation and training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)