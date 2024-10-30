241031-N-OS043-1659 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Sailors from U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Royal Malaysian Navy 2nd Squadron Royal Engineer Regiment pose for a group photo during a subject matter expert exchange at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8731804
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-OS043-1659
|Resolution:
|5761x3841
|Size:
|14.47 MB
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Malaysia Seabee SMEE [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.