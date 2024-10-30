Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Malaysia Pre-Sail Brief [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CARAT Malaysia Pre-Sail Brief

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241031-N-OS043-1464 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors attached to the USS Dewey (DDG 105) and Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 join Royal Malaysian Navy members at a pre-sail brief during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8731803
    VIRIN: 241031-N-OS043-1464
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.06 MB
    Location: LUMUT, MY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Malaysia Pre-Sail Brief [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Malaysia Seabee SMEE
    CARAT Malaysia Pre-Sail Brief
    CARAT Malaysia Pre-Sail Brief
    CARAT Malaysia Pre-Sail Brief
    CARAT Malaysia Seabee SMEE
    CARAT Malaysia Seabee SMEE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    CARAT 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download