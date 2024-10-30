CARAT Malaysia Seabee SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241031-N-OS043-1425 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Royal Malaysian Armed Forces Lt. Maj. Mateshan Varma al Subramaniam, attached to 2nd Squadron Royal Engineer Regiment, discusses compact bailey 200 bridge systems with members of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 during a subject matter expert exchange at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)