    Austere Operations on Bicylce Lake [Image 9 of 10]

    Austere Operations on Bicylce Lake

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, along with three A-10 Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard land on Bicycle Lake Army Airfield, California during Green Flag, October 31, 2024. The participating units, aside from practicing austere landing procedures on a dirt runway, were simulating the transfer of fuel from one aircraft to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    air national guard
    FARP
    wyoming air national guard
    green flag
    austere landings

