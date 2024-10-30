Austere Operations on Bicylce Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, along with three A-10 Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard land on Bicycle Lake Army Airfield, California during Green Flag, October 31, 2024. The participating units, aside from practicing austere landing procedures on a dirt runway, were simulating the transfer of fuel from one aircraft to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)