A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, along with three A-10 Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard land on Bicycle Lake Army Airfield, California during Green Flag, October 31, 2024. The participating units, aside from practicing austere landing procedures on a dirt runway, were simulating the transfer of fuel from one aircraft to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8731790
|VIRIN:
|241031-Z-VT588-1285
|Resolution:
|8054x5034
|Size:
|22.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Austere Operations on Bicylce Lake [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.