NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

241010-JC800-1010 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Chief Hospital Corpsman Kenyetta DeJohn, program director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, during an outbrief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)