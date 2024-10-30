Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 6]

    Truman's Deployment

    NORTH SEA

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241029-N-RG232-1093 NORTH SEA (Oct. 29, 2024) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Michael Goins, a native of Tavares, Florida, updates radar data aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 29, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8731009
    VIRIN: 241029-N-RG232-1093
    Resolution: 5374x3583
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

