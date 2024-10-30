Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241031-N-UQ809-2128 NORTH SEA (Oct. 31, 2024) The Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl (F314) conducts routine maritime operations in the North Sea during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 31, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)