Walk, Crawl or Run for your life! Naval Hospital Bremerton Monster Dash Halloween 5K Costume run sponsored by the Junior Enlisted Association was a spooky success. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|11.01.1954
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8730567
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-QW460-1002
|Resolution:
|2752x1548
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walk, Crawl or Run for your life! Naval Hospital Bremerton Monster Dash Halloween 5K Costume run. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.