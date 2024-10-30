Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Master Sgt. Francisco Ortiz, the cyber defense operations noncommissioned officer in charge, with the 156th Contingency Response Group, PRANG, during the Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2024. The summit included a CR equipment and capability demonstration where subject matter experts engaged with leaders from 10 participating states and territories as well as retired Puerto Rico Air National Guard veterans, providing insight on the specialized equipment displayed necessary to conduct CR operations in disaster response and contested combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)