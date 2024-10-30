Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit [Image 16 of 16]

    Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Master Sgt. Francisco Ortiz, the cyber defense operations noncommissioned officer in charge, with the 156th Contingency Response Group, PRANG, during the Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2024. The summit included a CR equipment and capability demonstration where subject matter experts engaged with leaders from 10 participating states and territories as well as retired Puerto Rico Air National Guard veterans, providing insight on the specialized equipment displayed necessary to conduct CR operations in disaster response and contested combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    TAGS

    Contingency Response
    156th Wing
    CR Summit
    Siempre Adelante
    ANG Global Reach

