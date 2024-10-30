Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Lanes Training During E3B [Image 4 of 4]

    Weapons Lanes Training During E3B

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts training on a M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun in preparation for the testing phase of E3B, Del Din, Vicenza, Oct. 31, 2024.

    This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including Partners and Allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

