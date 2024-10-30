Air Force staff sergeant honors grandfather’s legacy as WWII code talker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, holds his native “Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate” flag on the Ceremonial Lawn on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2024. SWO is a tribe of Dakota Sioux people who live on the Lake Traverse Reservation in North Dakota and South Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)