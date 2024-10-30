U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, holds his native “Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate” flag on the Ceremonial Lawn on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2024. SWO is a tribe of Dakota Sioux people who live on the Lake Traverse Reservation in North Dakota and South Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
Air Force staff sergeant honors grandfather’s legacy as WWII code talker
