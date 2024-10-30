Air Force staff sergeant honors grandfather’s legacy as WWII code talker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, marches a flight in front of Dickens Hall on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2024. Lufkins’ grandfather, George "Willie" Boyd Sr., served as a code talker during World War II and was awarded the Congressional Silver Medal in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)