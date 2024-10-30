Air Force staff sergeant honors grandfather’s legacy as WWII code talker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, instructs a flight of Airmen and Guardians on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Oct. 25, 2024. Lufkins grew up just outside of the nation’s largest reservation, Navajo Nation, and he is proud of his Navajo and Dakota Sioux heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)