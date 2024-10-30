Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force staff sergeant honors grandfather’s legacy as WWII code talker [Image 1 of 3]

    Air Force staff sergeant honors grandfather’s legacy as WWII code talker

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, instructs a flight of Airmen and Guardians on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Oct. 25, 2024. Lufkins grew up just outside of the nation’s largest reservation, Navajo Nation, and he is proud of his Navajo and Dakota Sioux heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Native American History Month
    JBAB

