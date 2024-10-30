386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler watches as a MWD participates in bite training within the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The squadron’s mission as the primary hub of MWDs is to prepare and maintain the readiness of dogs supporting U.S. CENTCOM security efforts to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)