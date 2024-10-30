386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) jumps over a hurdle during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. Obstacle course training events keep the dogs physically fit and bolster their endurance, ensuring the MWDs are ready to operate in a variety of diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)