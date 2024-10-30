386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler pets his MWD during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 15, 2024. Serving as the primary hub for MWDs, the squadron ensures that these K-9s are equipped to detect threats and protect personnel across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)