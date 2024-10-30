A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler pets his MWD during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 15, 2024. Serving as the primary hub for MWDs, the squadron ensures that these K-9s are equipped to detect threats and protect personnel across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 06:59
|Photo ID:
|8730209
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-BK002-1693
|Resolution:
|6707x4471
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS MWDs train to protect [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.