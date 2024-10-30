386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) runs across a training facility during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The Rock’s mission as the primary hub or MWDs is to prepare and maintain the readiness of dogs supporting U.S. CENTCOM security efforts to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)