    386th ESFS MWDs train to protect [Image 4 of 7]

    386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) runs across a training facility during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The Rock’s mission as the primary hub or MWDs is to prepare and maintain the readiness of dogs supporting U.S. CENTCOM security efforts to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8730208
    VIRIN: 241015-F-BK002-1586
    Resolution: 7924x5283
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ESFS MWDs train to protect [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

