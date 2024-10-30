386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) participates in bite training within the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 15, 2024. Training and preparing these K-9s keeps them ready to perform critical roles in U.S. CENTCOM missions throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)