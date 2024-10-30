A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler conducts bite training with a MWD within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. These highly trained K-9s conduct patrols, detect explosives, and safeguard installations, making them indispensable to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 06:59
|Photo ID:
|8730205
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-BK002-1234
|Resolution:
|7509x5006
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS MWDs train to protect [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.