386th ESFS MWDs train to protect

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler conducts bite training with a MWD within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. These highly trained K-9s conduct patrols, detect explosives, and safeguard installations, making them indispensable to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)