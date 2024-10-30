USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 30, 2024) - U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Miranda Cappetto, participates in a damage control training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), Oct. 30. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
