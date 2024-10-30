Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 30, 2024) - U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Miranda Cappetto, participates in a damage control training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), Oct. 30. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8730197
    VIRIN: 241030-N-ZV473-1002
    Resolution: 6468x4312
    Size: 16.92 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Damage Control Drills while Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESRON 7
    USS Omaha
    LCS 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download