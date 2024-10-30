USAG Yongsan-Casey provides tour for Gyeonggi-do government officials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey welcomes the Gyeonggi-do vice governor and six Gyeonggi-do vice mayors to the installation for a tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, Oct. 31, 2024. The tour was a part of the 4th Northern Gyeonggi Vice Governor and Vice Mayor’s Conference to promote Korean-American friendship and more effectively explain the military’s presence in the area. 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division provided a display of military vehicles and equipment during the event.



The group consisted of Oh, Who Seok, Gyeonggi-do vice governor; Kim, Ken Ki, Paju vice mayor; Park, Seong Nam, Uijeongbu vice mayor; Kim, Jeong Min, Yangju vice mayor; Kim Jong Hun, Pocheon vice mayor; Lim, Kyoung Suk, Dongducheon city vice mayor, key staff, and community relations representatives. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)