U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey welcomes the Gyeonggi-do vice governor and six Gyeonggi-do vice mayors to the installation for a tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, Oct. 31, 2024. The tour was a part of the 4th Northern Gyeonggi Vice Governor and Vice Mayor’s Conference to promote Korean-American friendship and more effectively explain the military’s presence in the area. 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division provided a display of military vehicles and equipment during the event.
The group consisted of Oh, Who Seok, Gyeonggi-do vice governor; Kim, Ken Ki, Paju vice mayor; Park, Seong Nam, Uijeongbu vice mayor; Kim, Jeong Min, Yangju vice mayor; Kim Jong Hun, Pocheon vice mayor; Lim, Kyoung Suk, Dongducheon city vice mayor, key staff, and community relations representatives. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8729986
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-EM935-1156
|Resolution:
|4824x3216
|Size:
|840.26 KB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey provides tour for Gyeonggi-do government officials [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gyeonggi officials tour Camp Casey and Camp Hovey
No keywords found.