    USAG Yongsan-Casey provides tour for Gyeonggi-do government officials [Image 2 of 7]

    USAG Yongsan-Casey provides tour for Gyeonggi-do government officials

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey welcomes the Gyeonggi-do vice governor and six Gyeonggi-do vice mayors to the installation for a tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, Oct. 31, 2024. The tour was a part of the 4th Northern Gyeonggi Vice Governor and Vice Mayor’s Conference to promote Korean-American friendship and more effectively explain the military’s presence in the area. 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division provided a display of military vehicles and equipment during the event.

    The group consisted of Oh, Who Seok, Gyeonggi-do vice governor; Kim, Ken Ki, Paju vice mayor; Park, Seong Nam, Uijeongbu vice mayor; Kim, Jeong Min, Yangju vice mayor; Kim Jong Hun, Pocheon vice mayor; Lim, Kyoung Suk, Dongducheon city vice mayor, key staff, and community relations representatives. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 03:22
    Photo ID: 8729985
    VIRIN: 241031-A-EM935-1138
    Resolution: 5170x3447
    Size: 893.94 KB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
