Nimitz Sailor Uses Sound Powered Telephone

Quartermaster 2nd Class John White, from Eaton Rapids, Michigan, communicates bearings through a sound-powered telephone aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)