Sailors stand watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 00:03
|Photo ID:
|8729876
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-NX635-1036
|Resolution:
|7928x5285
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Stand Watch on the Flight Deck [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.