    Nimitz Sailors Stand Watch on the Flight Deck [Image 10 of 11]

    Nimitz Sailors Stand Watch on the Flight Deck

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors stand watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 00:03
    Photo ID: 8729876
    VIRIN: 241030-N-NX635-1036
    Resolution: 7928x5285
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Nimitz Sailors Stand Watch on the Flight Deck [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Enlisted
    Navy

