Quartermaster Seaman Christina Dixson, left, from St. Petersburg, Florida, receives training on navigation duties from Quartermaster Seaman Karena Dobbins, from Evens, Georgia, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 00:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
This work, Nimitz Sailors Stand Watch [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.