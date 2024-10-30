Nimitz Sailors Stand Watch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster Seaman Christina Dixson, left, from St. Petersburg, Florida, receives training on navigation duties from Quartermaster Seaman Karena Dobbins, from Evens, Georgia, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)