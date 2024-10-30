Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Catapult [Image 2 of 11]

    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Catapult

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors perform maintenance on a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 00:10
    Photo ID: 8729868
    VIRIN: 241030-N-AM483-1040
    Resolution: 3480x5214
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Catapult [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

