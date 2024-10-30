Nimitz Sailors Observe Ship Movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tiffany Griffin, from Orlando, Florida, observes ship movement aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Oct. 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)