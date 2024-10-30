U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform school concert in West Hartford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241031-N-PG545-1458, West Hartford, Conn.(October 31, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform an educational outreach concert at William Hall High School in West Hartford. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)