U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform school concert in West Hartford

241031-N-PG545-1324, West Hartford, Conn.(October 31, 2024) Musician 1st Class Alexandra Albrecht, from St. Louis, Missouri, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during an educational outreach concert at William Hall High School in West Hartford. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)