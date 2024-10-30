U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform school concert in West Hartford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241031-N-PG545-1125, West Hartford, Conn.(October 31, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes, from Dundalk, Maryland, interacts with students during a clinic held by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at William Hall High School in West Hartford. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)