    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform school concert in West Hartford [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform school concert in West Hartford

    WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241031-N-PG545-1125, West Hartford, Conn.(October 31, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes, from Dundalk, Maryland, interacts with students during a clinic held by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at William Hall High School in West Hartford. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8729755
    VIRIN: 241031-N-PQ545-1125
    Resolution: 7592x5061
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Hometown: DUNDALK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform school concert in West Hartford [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

