Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) held a joint training session where Airmen Leadership School students

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport working dog, sits during a training session on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2024. Dogs were trained to detect prohibited items at the airport, playing a crucial role in enhancing security measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
