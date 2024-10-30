Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session where Airmen Leadership School students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport working dog follows two Airmen during a training session on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2024. The pink bag carried a familiar scent used to detect contraband, enhancing security at airports.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)