Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session where Airmen Leadership School students

Airman Leadership School students participate in a joint training with Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Transportation Security Administration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2024. During the training, students acted as decoys for the working dogs, helping to simulate real-life scenarios for detection exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)