    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills [Image 8 of 8]

    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241030-KX492-1386
    Sailors assess a simulated medical casualty during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8729714
    VIRIN: 241030-N-KX492-1386
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

