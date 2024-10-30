Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors don firefighting ensembles during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)