Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Practices General Quarters [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tripoli Practices General Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241031-N-CO542-1532



    Sailors carry a simulated casualty on a stretcher in the bay during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8729709
    VIRIN: 241031-N-CO542-1532
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Practices General Quarters [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Practices General Quarters
    Tripoli Practices General Quarters
    Tripoli Practices General Quarters
    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills
    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills
    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills
    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills
    Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download