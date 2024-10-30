Tripoli Practices General Quarters

241031-N-CO542-1223
Sailors assess a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
