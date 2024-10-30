Minnesota National Guard modernizes cyber capability to protect state

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Philip Goldsberry (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Gieseke set up the Compact Rapid Deployable outside of the Recreation Center at Camp Ripley, October 28, 2024. The Compact Repid Deployable, or CRD, is a portable satellite internet platform that provides cellular and internet service in even the most remote locations in the United States. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sirrina Martinez)