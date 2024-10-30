Master Sgt. Philip Goldsberry (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Gieseke set up the Compact Rapid Deployable outside of the Recreation Center at Camp Ripley, October 28, 2024. The Compact Repid Deployable, or CRD, is a portable satellite internet platform that provides cellular and internet service in even the most remote locations in the United States. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sirrina Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8729545
|VIRIN:
|241028-Z-IT440-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard modernizes cyber capability to protect state [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.